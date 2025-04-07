Kishan Reddy inaugurates Shobha Yatra rally in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said “It is a positive development that Hindus around the world and across the country celebrate festivals in a grand manner for Sri Rama Navami.”

Speaking after inaugurating the Shobha Yatra rally in Amberpet on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Sunday, he commended the youth for uniting in numerous temples across lakhs of villages in the country to organise Shobha Yatras and Sita Rama Kalyanam on a large scale.

The Union Minister noted that since the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, there has been a noticeable increase in perseverance and devotion among devotees, which he described as a good and auspicious development.

He reiterated that the success of the programmes is indeed a positive sign. Further, he expressed that the unity of Hindus will continue to grow in the coming days. He emphasised, “Secularism can only thrive as long as the Hindu population remains significant; otherwise, it may not endure.” He clarified the importance of further fostering unity among Hindus.