Kishan Reddy lays foundation for community hall in Maruti Nagar

Hyderabad: UnionMinister G. Kishan Reddy visited the Shaikpet division of Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday, where he laid the foundation stone for a new community hall in Maruti Nagar.

The initiative aims to improve civic infrastructure and provide a dedicated space for local gatherings and welfare activities in one of the city’s underserved neighborhoods.

During his visit, Kishan Reddy interacted with residents from nearby slum areas and instructed officials to urgently address the civic issues raised, including sanitation, housing, and access to basic amenities. He emphasized the need for sustained slum development in Hyderabad, stating that the city’s growth must be inclusive and equitable.

He said “Hyderabad continues to face serious developmental challenges, especially in its slum pockets. Unfortunately, the state government has not allocated the required funds for the city’s progress.” He expressed concern over the financial constraints affecting basic services, citing the inability to install street lights as a symptom of deeper fiscal neglect.

He urged the state government to recognize Hyderabad’s pivotal role in driving Telangana’s economy. “The state will thrive only if its capital thrives. Hyderabad contributes significantly to the state’s revenue, and it deserves proportionate investment in infrastructure and public services,” he added.