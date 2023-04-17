Kodad: Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy says dubs Congress B team of BJP in Telangana

Kodad(Suryapet) : Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has accused the Congress party of working as a B team for the BJP in Telangana.

Even after, the successor of the party that brought freedom to the country, Rahul Gandhi was expelled from Lok Sabha and directed to vacate his quarter, the Congress leaders here are unconscious and are still stuck with the BJP. Minister Jagdish Reddy participated in BRS Party Atmiya Sammelan held in Kodad.

The meeting was chaired by MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav, party in-charge State Road Transport Corporation Chairman Mettu Srinivas, MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MLC Takkallapalli Ravinder Rao, MLAs Sanampudi Saidireddy and Gadhari Kishore Kumar participated.