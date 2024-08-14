Kolkata medico’s rape and murder sparks protest by docs across State

Hyderabad: The doctors in State registered their protest wearing black badges on Tuesday against the rape-murder of a medico in West Bengal.

There were protests at Osmania and Gandhi against the RG KAR Medical College incident. Doctors wore black badges, demanding justice for the medico and security for medical staff in the hospital. There were reports of protests in districts, teaching hospitals, and other places across Telangana.

The Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association called for a boycott of outpatient and elective services on August 14 in solidarity with the national-wide resident doctors’ protest. The doctors said, “We express profound grief and condemn the brutal crime against the female resident doctor on duty. In light of emerging facts and police mistreatment towards the protestants in Kolkata, FAIMA, FORDA, and all the RDAS across the country are compelled to escalate their response to ensure justice and safety. An emergency meeting on August 12 with major RDAs confirmed the need for a nationwide response and came to a conclusion about demands.

The doctors’ demands include adequate compensation for the victim’s family; a CBI probe into the crime for a transparent investigation of the case due to the ambiguity of incidents reported so far; and the resignation or suspension of the responsible authorities who tried to manipulate the family and public with misinformation regarding the cause of death of the doctor and ultimately failed to protect her.

The doctors called for immediate implementation of the CPA Act (2020), ensuring workplace safety at all colleges across the country.

The All-India Federation of Government Doctors’ Association has given a call for protest with a black badge on August 16. They demanded a Central law against violence against health care personnel, security at government hospitals in line with CISF, and reforms in the NMC.