Komatireddy lost his mental balance, charges Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday accused Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy of having lost his mental balance and recommended that he seek medical attention.

The BRS leader responded to the minister's remarks by addressing allegations that he had concealed former State Intelligence Chief Prabhakar Rao in the USA. Harish Rao stated that the allegation served as a prime illustration of how the chief minister and ministers were governing with deceitful tactics. "I have indeed travelled abroad with my family members, but Minister Venkata Reddy claimed today that I went to America and met Prabhakar Rao. If the Minister can substantiate that I have visited America and met Prabhakar Rao, I am willing to publicly acknowledge my error in front of the Martyrs Memorial," stated Harish Rao in a released statement. He said that if this was not proved, Venkat Reddy should publicly apologise and rub his nose on the ground. Komatireddy had accused Prabhakar Rao of orchestrating phone tapping and claimed that Harish Rao, under KCR's instruction, travelled to the USA to conceal him, further implying that he should refrain from returning to India for the time being.

The BRS leader expressed his readiness to provide specific details regarding the country he visited and the hotel where he stayed during his trip. "I am willing to engage in an open discussion and provide further details, including presenting my passport, which contains records of immigration in and out of countries. It is irresponsible for Komatireddy to make baseless claims for publicity without any substantiated knowledge. I challenge Komatireddy to prove his allegations with concrete evidence," stated Harish Rao, emphasising that ministers should prioritise governance over making frivolous remarks merely to gain attention on television screens.