Komatireddy Venkat Reddy files plea against new LRS in High Court

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday filed a petition in High Court seeking its intervention against the New Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) that legalises unauthorised plots and layouts in both urban and rural areas.

Citing that the poor and middleclass were at the receiving end because of the new set of norms, and could not be able to pay huge amounts as a penalty, the Bhongir MP challenged the new scheme in the court.

"Enforcing the new scheme on the poor and middleclass will be a huge burden. Imposing penalties on plots which were bought decades ago by people with their hard-earned money would be nothing less than cruelty," he opined.

While pointing out that in his Parliamentary constituency of Bhongir thousands of acres have been converted into ventures in the recent years, the MP held that about three to five lakh plots which were sold-off have actually violated the norms.

"Government officials should be held responsible for giving permissions, and forcing people to pay for the mistakes of the officials is beyond comprehension," he added.