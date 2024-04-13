Konda Surekha exudes confidence of huge victory for Cong in Medak

Hyderabad: Minister for Endowment Konda Surekha exuded confidence that the Congress party would emerge victorious in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

Konda Surekha along with TPCC Working President Jaggareddy, former MLA Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao and Congress candidate for Medak Lok Sabha Neelam Madhu flagged off the campaign vehicles at Rudraram village in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Minister said the Congress party has taken the Medak Lok Sabha constituency as a challenge and exuded confidence that the party will hoist it's flag on the soil of Medak in the elections.

Reminding that former prime minister Indira Gandhi once represented the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, the Minister said the Congress wants to show its strength in Medak this time and said that it will emerge victorious in the Parliament elections.

She advised the party activists to take the Congress party's six-guarantees to every door step and work hard for the victory of Congress party.

"Everyone should work together and prove that the Congress party is strong in Medak. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has entrusted me with the responsibility of winning the Medak MP candidate with great confidence," Konda Surekha said.

She advised the party activists to intensify the campaign and work in coordination for the victory of Congress party MP candidate Neelam Madhu.