Kondapur: Corporator Shaik Hameed Patel vows to end water woes

Kondapur: Local corporator Shaik Hameed Patel on Friday assured her division residents that efforts were on to find a permanent solution to their water supply problems.

She was speaking after undertaking a 'padayatra' in Hanif Colony and Marthandanagar along with HMWSSB Deputy Manager Venkat Narayan, Manager Prabhakar and division TRS party president Abbulu Krishna Goud. Local residents accompanied her.

When she found some residents of Marthandanagar moving in lanes striving to fetch water, she provided a spot solution and made Board Manager Rajasekhar assure to provide temporary supply for some days.

The residents thanked the corporator for her quick response to their request a few days back to visit their colony and solving their water supply issue. Among those who accompanied Patel included Area Committee Member Tadem Mahender, party activists Samad, Suresh, Deepak.