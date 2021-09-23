KTR backs SCB-GHMC merger proposal, elicits public opinion

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he agrees to a merger proposal of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a Twitter message, he stated that he went through some news items in the media in support of the SCB-GHMC merger.

However, KTR tried to elicit public opinion on the proposal. He said "I have gone through media reports that some people in the city are seeking to merge the Cantonment areas".

He sought to know what the public thought of the same. "I agree with it and what the people say," he asked.