  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

KTR backs SCB-GHMC merger proposal, elicits public opinion

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao
x

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao

Highlights

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he agrees to a merger proposal of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that he agrees to a merger proposal of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) areas into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a Twitter message, he stated that he went through some news items in the media in support of the SCB-GHMC merger.

However, KTR tried to elicit public opinion on the proposal. He said "I have gone through media reports that some people in the city are seeking to merge the Cantonment areas".

He sought to know what the public thought of the same. "I agree with it and what the people say," he asked.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X