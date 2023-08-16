KTR calls an 'emergency meeting' with Hyderabad City ministers

BRS working President and IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has called an emergency meeting with the ministers of Greater Hyderabad.

Education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Home minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry minister T Srinivas Yadav and state Assembly Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud attended the meeting at Pragati Bhavan today.

Sources said that KTR will discuss the issue of distribution of 2 BHK houses to the beneficiaries and finalise the schedule to take up the programme on a large scale.

Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's announcement of distribution of one lakh 2 BHK houses to the poor from today at his Independence Day address, the meeting conducted by KTR with his cabinet colleagues assumed significance.

KTR and ministers will also review the development programmes in Hyderabad and clear the pending issues immediately in view of the ensuing assembly election this year end.