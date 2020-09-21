KTR directs officials to step up rain-relief measures

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) on Monday directed the municipal authorities to prevent human and property losses due to the incessant rains in the city.

In a review meeting held on prevailing rain situation in the city, the minister instructed the officials to cancel leave to all personnel for the next two weeks. The officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) were present at the meeting.

KTR asked officials to take all necessary precautions and also step up relief measures where required. He further directed them to take up the road repair works and intensify sanitisation works when the rains subside. The civic officials were also directed to identify the structures under dilapidation state and demolish them.

MA&UD Minister @KTRTRS reviewed the impact of the heavy rains in Hyderabad city and other Urban Local Bodiess in the State. Minister instructed the officials to take all necessary precautions and also step up relief measures where required. pic.twitter.com/ADvSxquIrl — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 21, 2020







Besides, 170 teams which are assisting the public in the emergency situation, the minister asked the officials to deploy special teams to identify the waterlogged points. And also, he asked to issue guidelines for the private contractors to take up various safety measures at the construction sites including covering the pits with fencing which are dug up as a part of various projects in the city.