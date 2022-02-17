KTR distributes vehicles to disabled

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao distributed 300 custom made vehicles to the differently abled persons under the 'Gift A Smile' initiative on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday in the city on Thursday.

Rama Rao said that the campaign Gift A Smile had scaled great heights and touched the lives of many. "Everyone celebrates birthdays. However, as we are in public life, we wanted to do something for the people and we started the Gift A Smile initiative.

I started the initiative by donating 100 custom made vehicles. But today the initiative has scaled great heights and has touched the lives of many.

Until now, 850 custom made vehicles were donated by public representatives and another 250 vehicles are ready to be distributed very soon," said Rao thanking all the leaders who participated in this initiative and donated vehicles.

Rama Rao said that these vehicles would not only help the differently abled to move around but would also give them opportunities to go out for work, run businesses and make a living.



