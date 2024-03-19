KTR, Harish meet Kavitha; Anil declines to face ED

New Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s husband Anil failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) despite being summoned for questioning in the high-profile Delhi liquor case.

The BRS leaders, including Kavitha’s brother, KT Rama Rao, and Harish Rao, met her in the ED office. Anil skipped meeting Kavitha and other BRS leaders. It is learned that Anil sent a letter to the ED authorities expressing his inability to attend the inquiry for the next ten days.

The ED officials issued a statement regarding Kavitha's arrest in the liquor case, stating that they had taken her into custody as per Court directions.

The allegations are that Kavitha played a key role in providing Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders. The ED has conducted searches in around 240 locations and alleges that Kavitha was in communication with Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair.

The investigating agency conducted searches in locations such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and others. The ED also stated that Kavitha's family members obstructed them during the inquiry at her residence. Five supplementary charge sheets have been filed, and assets worth Rs 128 crore have been seized. Additionally, the ED has arrested 15 individuals in connection with the liquor case.