KTR hurls job jibe at Rahul, Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy of inciting unemployed youth, stating that while both leaders have secured their positions, the unemployed have gained nothing.

He condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his recent comments on unemployed youth and students. He accused Reddy of stooping to new lows with his statements, which he believes deeply insulted those fighting for the rights of the unemployed, including activist Motilal and other students. “The very youth who brought you to power are now questioning you. You have not issued a single notification in the past eight months. Explain how you will issue notifications for two lakh jobs in the remaining four months,” KTR warned that the fight would be intensified. “We will confront you on the ground and fight alongside students and the unemployed,” he said, emphasising that this issue transcends political parties and affects millions of young people.

KTR alleged that when Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy incited the youth against the government with reckless comments and false promises of notifications and jobs. “Now, both have jobs; one is the Chief Minister and the other is a national leader, but the unemployed in Telangana have received nothing,” KTR noted. Despite being in power for more than seven months, not a single job notification has been issued, he said. Revanth, who calls the students of Ashok Nagar ascetics (sannasulu), should clarify if he considers himself and Rahul Gandhi as ascetics, as they held agitations and used them for politics in the past. He also called on Reddy to acknowledge the issue of students being dragged to Ashok Nagar and other universities.