KTR inaugurates Wipro Consumer Care facility

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday inaugurated the Wipro Consumer Care Company in KC Thanda near Maheshwaram Wipro Park on the city outskirts. He was accompanied by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Wipro chairman Aziz Premji.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR expressed happiness over having associated with Wipro chairman Aziz Premji and said Premji is a wonderful personality and he would remain a role model for the people. Lauding generosity of Azim Premji, KTR said Premji had contributed Rs 25 crore for healthcare, Rs 12 crore for manufacturing Covid vaccine and Rs 44 crore to voluntary service organisations.

He said the company was set up at a cost of Rs 300 crore and it would provide employment to about 900 people. Around 90 percent of job opportunities are given to the youth of Kandukooru and Maheshwaram mandals. KTR also congratulated the Wipro for setting up the new unit with German technology and hoped that the current unit would boost the progress of the industrial sector in Telangana.

The Industries Minister said after formation of Telangana State, over 2.20 crore industries were given permission through Ipass in 15 days and over 16 lakh people gained employment. He also pointed out that more companies were willing to establish their units due to the peaceful atmosphere and handsome concessions being offered by the TRS government. Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said the shape of area was totally changed with the establishment of Wipro company in Maheshwaram mandal and 90 percent locals got jobs.