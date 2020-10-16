KTR inspects relief ops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has directed the GHMC to undertake comprehensive sanitation work and ensure that seasonal and communicable diseases do not spread, with water levels steadily declining in many colonies in the city.



The Minister, who visited several colonies, appealed to citizens to be alert and vigilant and drink only boiled water. He assured them that all necessary help would be provided to the people and the government would stand by them. Minister KTR stated that the HMWSSB has increased testing of water samples and also started distribution of chlorine tablets.

The Minister ordered health officials to expand medical care in community halls where people have been housed following submersion of their houses.



Where water has receded, he asked officials to make use of 104 Ambulance service to provide necessary medical assistance. Health department has been advised to provide necessary medical and para-medical staff and see that adequate stocks of medicines and disinfectants required were procured.

According to officials, about 50,000 food packets had been distributed in different colonies. KTR directed the officials to arrange 50,000 bed sheets for the needy in all relief shelters. He asked the GHMC officials to work in close coordination with irrigation officials to close the breaches of tanks and take up repair works of lakes.