KTR meets Union Urban Development Department Hardeep Singh Puri on pending Telangana projects

Telangana minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao met union minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum requesting to approve pending Metro Rail expansion and other urban infrastructure projects in Telangana.

KTR sought central government's approval for second phase expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project on 26 km stretch from Lakidikapool to BHEL and 5 km from Nagole to LB Nagar and also financial assistance.

KTR also requested the union government approve the proposal to implement the employment guarantee scheme specifically for the urban poor on the lines of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.





Delete Edit





KTR said that the road linking programmes undertaken by the Telangana state government in the city of Hyderabad are running successfully and 22 roads have already been completed . KTR appealed to the central government to allocate Rs 800 crores of rupees for the construction of a total of 104 additional corridors from the outer ring road to the surrounding municipalities at a cost of around 2400 crore rupees, Rs 400 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission or other Central Government program for various programs like construction of transfer stations, procurement of vehicles required to move the garbage, especially cleaning of already accumulated garbage in Hyderabad city.

The minister insisted the Center should provide 15% of the funds for the construction of the Airport Expressway which is being undertaken by the State Government at a cost of Rs 3050 crore and for this purpose a financial assistance of Rs 450 crore has been requested.