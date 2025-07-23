KTR pans Cong govt for axing KCR Kit Scheme

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday criticized the Congress government for discontinuing the KCR Kit scheme, accusing it of doing so merely because the program brings goodwill to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking at a special event held at Telangana Bhavan under the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative, KTR personally distributed KCR Kits to mothers and newborns from Hyderabad. Announcing the gesture on the occasion of his birthday, Rama Rao said he would distribute 5,000 KCR Kits in Sircilla, especially since many mothers have been suffering due to the suspension of the scheme for the past 20 months.

Recalling the days before 2014, KTR said, “People used to fear government hospitals. But due to revolutionary measures taken by KCR as Chief Minister, the public began trusting and preferring government hospitals for deliveries.”

He credited the KCR Kits for not only transforming public healthcare infrastructure but also reducing maternal and infant deaths. KCR Kits significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality and boosted deliveries in government hospitals, he said.

KTR called it shameful that the Revanth Reddy-led government had stopped distributing the KCR Kits, not out of policy change but due to personal animosity and political malice toward KCR.