KTR promises a job to the widow of JK Prabhakar
Hyderabad: IT & MAUD Minister KTR showed exemplary empathy and compassion by standing by the family of Jillella Karobar Prabhakar, who died of a heart attack at a young age. He promised to support their family by giving Jyoti, Prabhakar's wife, a job at the same agricultural college where her husband worked.
He also assured that he would help in their children's education.
Prabhakar's wife Jyoti and children met Minister KTR, who attended the unveiling of Babu Jagjivan Ram's statue at the district's Agriculture College on Thursday and sought his help.
The Principal of the Agriculture College, PS Srinivas, was instructed to complete the job-filling process.
The minister suggested that orders regarding job placement will come within two days.
Jyoti, along with Sarpanch Matla Madhu and local leaders, expressed their gratitude to Minister KTR as he said that he will support the children's education along with his job.