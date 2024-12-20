KTR rebuffs corruption claims in Formula E race

Hyderabad: Stating that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had no right to be part of the investigation because there was no corruption in the Formula E racing, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday released documents relating to the payments and said that both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Municipal Administration Dana Kishore knew all the details.

Rama Rao said that his party’s legal cell would take care of the case and the party would continue the protest in democratic and peaceful manner. “We will not leave until they fulfill 420 assurances,” said KTR in a press conference after knowing about the case being filed against him.

Refusing to comment on the decision of the Governor Jishnu Dev Varma for giving the approval for the probe, KTR said that he may have been misled by the government.

The BRS leader released documents including letters written by the Formula E promoter to the MAUD Secretary Dana Kishore getting the two installments and also asked for the third installment. He said that because of the termination of the contract, the government would have to pay compensation to the promoter. Giving example, he said that Montreal city paid $3 million for breach of contract.

Giving out the details, KTR said that the promoter Alberto met Revanth on December 13 and claimed that the CM responded positively. Alberto wrote a letter to Dana Kishore on December 19 giving approval for holding the race for the next three year.

KTR said that the government is talking as if nothing has happened. “The legal director wrote to Dana Kishore on contract breach. They have clearly written two installments received, and did not receive a third installment,” said KTR. He also said that the FIA sent back Rs 74 lakh to FMSCI since the race was cancelled and asked Dana Kishore to take back the money but there was no response from the official. He said that the money was sent through Indian Overseas Bank, which is a nationalised bank.

Case should be filed against Revanth Reddy for bringing shame to India by cancelling the race, he said. He also disclosed that an Arbitration proceeding was started with senior advocate Harish Salve as counsel at the International Chamber of Commerce. “You can’t do anything… I will show the proof. I know why he is behind us. We are talking about Amrut, Adani. We tried to increase the brand image of Hyderabad,” said KTR.