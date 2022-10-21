KTR sweats it out to win Munugodu

Hyderabad: To counter the archrivals - BJP and Congress -- in the Munugodu byelection, TRS working president and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao has come up with a new strategy of late.



The TRS working president is now highlighting how the TRS government had succeeded in making the constituency fluoride free. He is also focussing on pending issues in every village and trying to address them on a war-footing basis. On the other hand, he is directly talking to some leaders of the rival parties and trying to woo them to join the TRS.

KTR decided to highlight the success of his government in making the constituency fluoride free after his visit to the fluoride victim Amshala Swami's house in Shivannagudem village over lunch. He is also highlighting how the government had put the construction of two-bedroom houses on fast track.

The demands of lorry owners and drivers, who constitute more than 10,000 and about 8,000 RTC employees are also being considered. The lorry owners had threatened to file nominations en masse. KTR assured the TSRTC employees that the government would come up with more welfare measures for the RTC employees.

To blunt the impact of TRS senior leader and former MP Bura Narasaiah Goud joining the BJP, KTR succeeded in attracting some rival party leaders from the Goud community into the pink party. Sources said that former MLA and BJP leader B Bikshamaiah Goud has decided to join the TRS in the presence of KTR. Some more BJP and Congress leaders may also join the TRS before Diwali festival, TRS leaders claim.