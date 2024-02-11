KTR terms budget ‘disappointing’

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rao expressed deep disappointment on the interim budget presented by the Congress government in the Assembly on Saturday.

Speaking at a gathering of BRS workers here on Saturday, KTR asserted that the Congress party’s six guarantees would require a minimum of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for effective implementation. However, the budget has only allocated Rs 53,000 crore for this purpose. KTR pointed out that the six guarantees contain 13 major promises, and despite the Congress party making a total of 420 promises, there is no clarity on how these commitments will be fulfilled.

Highlighting the necessity of approximately Rs 50,000 crore for the implementation of the Mahalakshmi guarantees, which involve providing Rs 2,500 per month to all women, KTR emphasized the glaring disparity between the allocated funds and the promises made by the Congress Government. He expressed concern about the lack of specifics in the budget regarding how funds would be mobilized for crucial schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Aasra Pensions, and crop loan waivers.

The BRS leader raised apprehensions about the adverse impact on the State’s development due to the cancellation of significant projects like Pharma City and the Metro Rail expansion. KTR cautioned that hindering development could lead to a reduction in the state’s income and revenue.

KTR also warned that if the promised free electricity of up to 200 units is not provided, the BRS party would launch a massive agitation.