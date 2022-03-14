KTR threat to SCB draws BJP's ire

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Sunday that the party strongly condemns the objectionable, anti-national and anti-military statements of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

In a statement here, he said that the statements made by KTR pertain to the Secunderabad Cantonment Area. "He openly threatened the military establishment there that he would cut the power and water supply to them".

"This is only regarding a few civic issues which are long due. There is a method to resolve the issues. Instead of threatening the Indian Armed Forces, KTR should know that he was bound by the Constitution. He holds a position in the Indian Union's State.

"He is not the minister of an enemy State to threaten the military. This is unbecoming and unwarranted and uncalled for. Minister KTR should also know that what he is talking about is political, and he should not be drawing the military into politics."

"The entire country today understands after CM KCR attacked the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they have a purpose and an agenda, which is politics. Now, to draw the military into that is a low-level politics. He should also know the limits which he cannot cross. Minister KTR should also learn and go back to the books that there is a law relating to the Cantonment Act established way back in the 1960s."

"It protects the rights of the military establishment in these containment areas for the larger reason of national security; the safety of the military establishment housed in those areas. Now making threats like this jeopardise the security of the military establishment in these areas."

"The actual issue is the failure of the State government, especially the minister himself, who is connected to the Municipal Administration ministry. If he has civic issues connected to the roads then he is to be blamed and not the Central government."

Rao said, "It is what happens when powers that be authorise illegal constructions all around the city for some political agenda, for some electoral benefits. If the minister can't resolve the issues, competent enough to resolve issues he can't blame the Centre and threaten the military for an escape route."

"His politics should be limited to fighting with the political parties and not with the military. "We demand minister KTR retract his statements," he added.