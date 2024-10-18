  • Menu
KTR to give presentation on Musi today

Highlights

BRS working president KT Rama Rao will be giving a presentation on the Musi Riverfront Development project at 4 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao will be giving a presentation on the Musi Riverfront Development project at 4 pm at Telangana Bhavan on Friday.

Responding to the press conference of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, the BRS leader took to X and said, “Musi and the BRS government’s efforts to rejuvenate it. I will be sharing a detailed presentation tomorrow at 4 pm at Telangana Bhavan in response to the imbecile remarks of the Telangana CM.”

KTR said that his party would stand by the people over the verge of eviction because of the Musi Rejuvenation project. He was addressing the Musi affected people who came to Telangana Bhavan. He said that it was the Congress government that gave them pattas and all permissions, and now it was calling the people living there as encroachers.

