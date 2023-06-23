KTR to meet Amit Shah after four years in Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS Working president and IT Minister KTR is going to Delhi on Friday. He will stay in Delhi for two days and meet many Central Ministers and officials.



KTR's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah also became important.

BJP and BRS have been targeting each other in the State for years. Earlier, KTR, who visited Delhi many times in the past, did not meet Amit Shah even though he met other Union Ministers. But the meeting of the two after four years has become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

It is known that KTR and Amit Shah are likely to discuss other political matters in the meeting, although they say that they are going on a trip to Delhi to seek Central support for State projects.

Sources of the BRS party say that KTR is going to Delhi to once again bring more pressure on the pending issues of the State because the Central government is not getting support for the various development programmes undertaken by the State government.

They said that KTR will talk to Amit Shah about the lands under the home department for the road development programmes undertaken at Rasulpura.

He will meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the issue of cantonment lands requested by the Defense Department for the construction of the Sky Road in the city. KTR will hold a meeting with the Union Ministers of the respective departments regarding the matter related to Warangal Mamunur Airport and metro expansion.