KTR urges BRS cadre to intensify fight against Congress misrule

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday called upon party cadre to intensify their fight against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of misgovernance and corruption. In a New Year message, KTR lauded the year-long efforts of party workers in exposing the failures of the Congress regime and pledged to continue the struggle until justice to the people is achieved. KTR said, "The relentless spirit you have displayed over the past year has strengthened the party and inspired the leadership. Your unwavering efforts are the backbone of our movement to protect Telangana's interests."

Referring to key protests led by the party, KTR highlighted the "corruption in the Musi project" and the "Lagacharla farmers struggle," which he said showcased the party’s commitment to the people of Telangana. He also pointed out how the party's protests led to the reversal of the Rs 100 crore Adani-linked project and compelled the government to abandon plans for an ethanol factory in Nirmal.