KTR's district visits fail to appease leaders going against party line

Hyderabad: Even as TRS working president KT Rama Rao has been travelling to districts to set right the party activities, TRS leaders at the ground level are not relenting. They are making open comments going against the party line.

Of late the leaders have been vocal amid the battle of supremacy among the constituency leaders and have speaking openly against the party line. Some have even threatened to leave the party. Some have deserted it, leaving the party embarrassed.

The party recently got a shock when Khairatabad corporator P Vijaya Reddy resigned from the party and announced her decision to join the Congress soon. Earlier, a senior leader and former MLA who was with TRS since the agitation days E Ravinder Reddy also quit the party and joined the Congress.

Party sources said that KTR has been visiting districts with an aim to pacify the leaders. However, the situation at the ground level is different. He had visited districts like Khammam, Mahbubnagar. After his visit the leaders came out in the open. Leaders, like MLA M Nageshwara Rao, who had joined from TDP, and T Venkteshwara Rao, have threatened to leave the party. This statement from these leaders comes after KTR's visit. There is a tussle between the former and present MLAs of Tandur. Though the party leadership has asked them to fall in line, both continue to have fights of supremacy.

Recently, KTR visited Mahbubnagar; it was said the differences between the former and present MLAs of Kollapur would end. However, the party leaders said the differences between the former and present MLAs of Kollapur came to the fore during his visit in the district. Jupally Krishna Rao's followers raised slogans in his favour in front of the TRS working president. The party leaders said the CM was serious about 'indiscipline' among the leaders.