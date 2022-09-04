KTR’s son Himanshu visits Khairatabad Ganesh, offers prayer

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR's son Himanshu Rao Kalvakuntla visited Khairatabad Ganesh and offered special prayers to God. According to the sources, MLA Dhanam Nagender and other TRS leaders accompanied him. It is said that Himanshu thanked the Khairatabad Utsav Committee members for the clay Ganesh idol and he further requested everyone to reduce the usage of plaster of Paris.

He offered harati to Lord Ganesh and special prayers. TRS activists and a few devotees took selfies with him. It is known that hundreds of devotees and visitors made a beeline to Khairatabad to seek blessings from Ganesh.