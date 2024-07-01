Lal Darwaza’s Mahankali temple gears up for Bonalu festivities

Hyderabad: The Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza in Old City is gearing up for the grand festivities of Bonalu which will begin from July 19 and conclude with a massive procession on July 29.

The temple committee chairman C Rajender Yadav informed that the temple will witness a large number of devotees gathering even this time and arrangements were being made for the 11-day event with the help of different departments. “These Bonalu festivities witness a congregation of devotees not only from the City, but from across neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and also Tamil Nadu. Hence we are ensuring all the arrangements are in place,” he said.

Former chairman of Mahankali Temple committee, K Venkatesh said that keeping in view the significance of Bonalu at Lal Darwaza temple, festivities has its own importance and perhaps the only temple where both Hyderabad Police Commissioner and GHMC Commissioner will officially kick start the proceedings.