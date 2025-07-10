Laxman appears before spl court in Nampally

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha National President and MP Dr. K. Laxman stated, “We are committed workers upholding the principles we believe in and serving the country. We have complete faith in the courts and dharma. We will continue our efforts for the nation without yielding to the political vendetta from the BRS and Congress parties.”

He made this statement on Wednesday while addressing the media after appearing before the special court in Nampally concerning a case filed against him during the parliamentary elections. He noted that cases had been registered against him at the Domalaguda Police Station and the Suryapet Police Station in Musheerabad. He attended court as part of the ongoing hearings.

Dr. Laxman explained that the then BRS government and its leaders resorted to a political vendetta by filing false cases as it was unable to confront the BJP’s growing popularity among the public. These cases were designed to harass BJP leaders and party members, forcing thousands to navigate the court system. He added that the Congress party is now following the same strategy.