Laxman castigates Kharge for ‘undeclared emergency’ jibe at Modi’s governance

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha, Dr K Laxman, criticised AICC Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, asserting that the 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been mischaracterised as an “undeclared emergency.” He emphasised that these years reflect a strong commitment to development, which he believes the Congress Party struggles to accept in light of its recent electoral defeats.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Dr Laxman highlighted the historical context of media freedom, recalling the real emergency that occurred in 1975 during Congress rule. In contrast, he argued that democratic institutions have been reinforced under Modi’s administration, with an independent judiciary and a commitment to media freedom.

Dr Laxman noted that the election of a Prime Minister from a humble background for the third consecutive time illustrates the strength of Indian democracy. He pointed out that numerous employment opportunities have emerged under the Modi government through initiatives such as Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India. Furthermore, significant investments in infrastructure—encompassing roads, railways, and airports—have contributed to enhanced sector-based employment. He also reported an increase in farmers’ income, citing a rise in the support price of paddy from Rs 1,310 to Rs 2,300, along with benefits from schemes like free urea, soil health cards, and crop insurance.

Dr Laxman praised women’s empowerment initiatives such as BetiBachaoBetiPadhao, Matru Vandana Yojana, and the introduction of a 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative assemblies, along with extensions to maternity leave. He emphasised the positive changes regarding India’s foreign policy, noting the strengthening of relations with countries like the United States, Russia, Israel, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, he commended the Indian Army for its decisive actions against terrorism, including operations like “Operation Sindoor.”

Despite political strife among Congress and BRS leaders in Telangana, Dr Laxman asserted that Prime Minister Modi remains committed to treating all state Chief Ministers equally and continues to allocate resources and projects to states regardless of political affiliations.

Dr Laxman stated that the BJP’s focus will remain on national development beyond electoral politics and reiterated the party’s determination to support the people of Telangana and address their concerns. He asked Mallikarjun Kharge and the Congress party to recognise these facts.