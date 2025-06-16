Laxman takes part in study visit of ONOE JPC

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member and Parliamentary Board Member Dr K. Laxman participated in the study visit of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on “One Nation, One Election,” which took place in Chandigarh. During the study tour, the BJP MP engaged in discussions regarding the "Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024," and "The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

He stated that these discussions represent a significant advancement in shaping the future of India's democratic and electoral landscape.