  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Laxman takes part in study visit of ONOE JPC

Laxman takes part in study visit of ONOE JPC
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member and Parliamentary Board Member Dr K. Laxman participated in the study visit of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on...

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member and Parliamentary Board Member Dr K. Laxman participated in the study visit of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on “One Nation, One Election,” which took place in Chandigarh. During the study tour, the BJP MP engaged in discussions regarding the "Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024," and "The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

He stated that these discussions represent a significant advancement in shaping the future of India's democratic and electoral landscape.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick