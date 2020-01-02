LB Nagar: TS Development works put on the back burner

LB Nagar: Acute shortage of sufficient funds is hampering the progress of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) in LB Nagar division. Adding further woes, the land acquisition has not been completed up to the expected level. Because of these reasons, the roads in the LB Nagar division are now in a bad condition, causing troubles to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.



Flyover works kept pending

The construction works of flyovers at Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway are remained without any progress. Land acquisition issue came up as there is 'Mal Maisamma' temple on the main road. People are not accepting to move the temple to another place. Nearly 200 vendors are running their business in the adjacent area. GHMC officials conducted meeting with locals and vendors in 2017 but no progress in the issue. The flyover at LB Nagar which connects Dilsukhnagar and Hayatnagar was opened on March 1, 2019 but there has been no movement in the construction of the flyover in the opposite direction. The flyover work was stalled after the pillars are constructed. This made the area clumsier.

Officers just come and go

Locals allege that the GHMC project officers are visiting the construction site for marking land acquisition but not trying to get agreement from the local vendors. They are visiting the location to show it in records. Locals are demanding the officials to address the problem at the earliest.

"There will be no damage to 'Mal Maisamma' temple in the construction of the flyover. It will be constructed from the backside of the temple. There is no fund crunch. The construction works will be resumed at the earliest," affirmed GHMC EE Krishna Rao.

The project was sanctioned in 2015, with an amount of Rs 448 crore and planned to complete in two phases. The work has been going on slow pace from the beginning. The underpass route was constructed with a cost of Rs 18.7 crore at Chinthalkunta check post and was opened in 2018. The works of underpass which connects Nagole and Bairamalguda are now being delayed. It has been almost two years but there is no shape in the project.

There is an underground drinking water pipeline in the area. It has to be removed for the underpass construction. Again, land is required for the reposition of the water pipeline. But the GHMC is lacking funds to offer compensation for the land acquisition.

The works are seen to be in progress whenever any minister or officials visit the site. The other flyover at the Kamineni hospital which connects LB Nagar and Nagole was opened in 2018 August. But there is no movement in the construction of flyover at the opposite direction. Locals are looking forward for the completion of the works at the earliest as they are suffering from traffic jams due to the incomplete roads.