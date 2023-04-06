Leakage & package govt stifling dissent in T: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said on Wednesday that there is an undeclared emergency in Telangana.

Addressing the media, he said, the party had lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the arrest of member Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He said there was no information to the Lok Sabha. The BJP MPs met Birla and moved a privilege notice.

He said the 'leakage and package' government in Telangana was trying to curtail voices of whoever questions its undemocratic actions and sending the Opposition and journalists to jails.

Reacting to the arrest of the State BJP chief Bandi, Laxman said a serious discussion is taking place among the public in Telangana on the 'leakage and package" government.

He stated that lakhs of unemployed were at the receiving end following the leak of question papers from the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Lakhs of unemployed have been preparing for the examinations, with parents spending huge amounts to support them. hoping their children would get jobs. However, all their hopes were dashed following the leak of TSPSC question papers, with anguished unemployed students hitting the roads to express their anger towards the government.

Dr Laxman said there were reports that the BRS chief offered packages to foot the election expenditure of the Opposition parties to take on BJP and Narendra Modi in the ensuing Parliament elections if he was made the chairman of the Opposition parties.

"Both the leaks of question papers and the offering of packages to the Opposition parties have made BRS most unpopular in Telangana.

The BJP and Bandi are fighting for the interests of unemployed and students.

But, the government is stifling the voice of whoever questioned its undemocratic functioning". Dr Laxman asserted. "Voices of the Opposition parties and even journalists are curtailed and they are sent to jail."

"Band has been arrested; it is the fundamental right of an MP to attend Parliament while it is in session. "If he is not released today (Wednesday) we will launch a State-wide agitation from tomorrow," he warned.