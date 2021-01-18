Leopard spotted near runway of Hyderabad airport

A Leopard was spotted on the runway of Hyderabad airport on Sunday night. According to the airport officials, the CCTV footage showed the wild animal prowling near the runway for about 10 minutes and later jumped off a wall running towards Rashidguda.

The airport security forces were alerted on the leopard prowl who are examining the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, leopard escaping towards Rashidguda created a panic among the villagers. A search is underway to locate it.

In Sircilla, pug marks of a wild animal were spotted in Marupaka village of Vemulawada urban mandal on Sunday. The villagers believed that the pugmarks are to be of leopard and informed the forest officials. The officials who inspected the marks said that the pug marks were of dogs.

The villagers who found the pugmarks while on their way to agriculture fields in Merupaka on Sunday breathed a sigh of relief after the officials gave a clarity on it.