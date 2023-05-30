Let smart streetlighting glow across Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi directed the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) agency to improve the performance of the streetlights operating under Greater Hyderabad. On Monday, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, ENC and ESL held a meeting with the electricity officials and reviewed the performance of the streetlights.

During the meeting, the Mayor said that the citizens as well as the area corporators are not satisfied with the performance of the LED street lights and they are not able to solve the problems quickly. She said that many corporators are making complaints and members raising the issue of streetlights during standing committee and council meetings.

The corporators who attended the Standing Committee brought to their notice the problems and deficiencies throughout the GHMC. The corporators accused the EESL officials of neglecting to solve the problem which were raised by the complainants.

Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said that the bills will be paid every month and that the funds should be used only for the services related to GHMC. The problems have been arising since the last eight months, he added.

In response, immediate stock preparation for repairs should be arranged in the warehouse, and two ladders must be provided for each circle. To address the shortage of 70-volt bulbs, an order for 3000 bulbs has been placed for installation within two weeks, followed by another 3000 bulbs. Additionally, it was noted that the agreement's requirement of maintaining a 5 percent buffer stock has not been fulfilled.