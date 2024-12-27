Little Flower High School Hosts Spectacular Fiesta cum Annual Day 2024-2025

Little Flower High School, Abids, hosted its vibrant Little Flower Fiesta cum Annual Day 2024-2025 with a grand showcase of talent and tradition. The event opened with a stunning cultural dance by students, celebrating India’s rich heritage.

Distinguished guests, including Dr TK Sreedevi, I.A.S., and Dr Guru N Reddy, graced the occasion, warmly welcomed by school authorities. Students mesmerised the audience with colourful performances, reflecting creativity and dedication. The celebrations highlighted the school’s focus on holistic education, inspiring parents and guests alike. The event was a resounding success, celebrating student achievements and cultural values.