Locals irate over garbage dumping

Miyapur: The locals residing near Hi Tension Line Road near Nadigadda Tanda are irate over the regular dumping of garbage along the road. They allege that the authorities are not bothered about cleanliness and locals' safety.

Rakesh, a local resident, said, "The road is fenced under survey no 28. GHMC is not bothered to clean the garbage dumping and It has been like that forever. Communities nearby have done Swachh Bharat initiative to clean it up, but the menace is still growing. We request the GHMC to address this issue and clean up the pile up to avoid any further distress to the locals," he added further.