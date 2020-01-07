Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Locals irate over garbage dumping

Locals irate over garbage dumping
Highlights

The locals residing near Hi Tension Line Road near Nadigadda Tanda are irate over the regular dumping of garbage along the road. They allege that the...

Miyapur: The locals residing near Hi Tension Line Road near Nadigadda Tanda are irate over the regular dumping of garbage along the road. They allege that the authorities are not bothered about cleanliness and locals' safety.

Rakesh, a local resident, said, "The road is fenced under survey no 28. GHMC is not bothered to clean the garbage dumping and It has been like that forever. Communities nearby have done Swachh Bharat initiative to clean it up, but the menace is still growing. We request the GHMC to address this issue and clean up the pile up to avoid any further distress to the locals," he added further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top