Locals irked over drainage overflow

Locals irked over drainage overflow
Overflowing drainage has become one of the major issues here. The residents near Prabhupada Township are facing hardships due to overflowing sewerage...

Kondapur: Overflowing drainage has become one of the major issues here. The residents near Prabhupada Township are facing hardships due to overflowing sewerage water on roads. Pradeep, a local resident, said, "We have been facing this issue for the past three months.

The drainage water has been stagnant, which is causing unpleasant smell in the area. It has become difficult for us to walk as the manhole is on side of the road. This can be dangerous to the people walking on the road."

