Lockdown supervised by Cyberabad and Rachakonda top cops

Cyberabad and Rachakonda: The Cyberabad police left no stone unturned to ensure strict and effective implementation of the lockdown. The Police Commissioner of Cyberabad VC Sajjanar was on street the entire day and was seen instructing his officers to ensure that the protocol should be strictly followed.

While speaking to the media, he noted, "police officers are deployed on the field round-the-clock while taking all needed precautions. Also, another important thing which we can witness is there is a lot of awareness in the public about the lockdown because last year when it was imposed there were many instances where people were seen disobeying orders and violating rules. But this time, not even a single untoward incident was reported. This clearly shows that people are very much aware about the ongoing pandemic and understood the need for a lockdown."

He said:"Employees of IT corridor are required to carry their ID cards always whenever they step out during lockdown hours. The lockdown is for our safety. I request people to cooperate with the police. Any violations of the lockdown restrictions would result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC. A fine of Rs 1,000 would be imposed for not wearing a facemask. It is important that people should follow safety measures such as physical distancing and use of sanitisers."

In Cyberabad police limits, more than 100 check-posts were being jointly operated by the law and order police and Traffic police and monitored by senior officials. Sajjanar on Wednesday made surprise visits to Hitec City, JNTU, Kukatpally Y Junction, Jeedimetla and Balanagar X Roads to supervise the arrangements.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat also visited the police check-posts and supervised the lockdown arrangements in the Commissionerate.

He said: "Those prohibited as per the government order issued on Tuesday will not be permitted and in case of deviation, cases will be booked. Stringent action will be taken. A total of 46 check-posts have been put up in Rachakonda police Commissionerate. The officers deployed at the check-posts will be working in three shifts to ensure that the lockdown is imposed religiously." The commissioner visited the check-posts in Neredmet, Kushaiguda, Nacharam. He checked the flex boards installed at various roadsides to create awareness about the lockdown procedures."