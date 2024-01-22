Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya

Hyderabad: Prominent actor Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on participating in the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said that he was filled with emotion. He commented that he felt that his favorite God Hanuman had sent this invitation. He said that he felt very fortunate to have the opportunity to watch the Pran Pratishtha programme live. He commented that this is an event that will remain forever in history and he will remember these moments for the rest of his life. He said that all this is the blessing of God.

It is known that film and political celebrities from all over the country are attending the function of Balaram's life in the Ram Mandir. Many celebrities have already reached Ayodhya. TDP chief Chandrababu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan went to Ayodhya. Pawan commented that this dream is coming true after 500 years of waiting. 7 thousand celebrities from across the country are attending the Pran Pratistha program today at 12.20 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will participate in this ritual as the chief guest.