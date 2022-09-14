  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Lorry mows down intermediate student in Hyd

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

In a sad incident, an intermediate student died after a lorry mowed him down. The incident took place at Balapur on Wednesday morning.

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, an intermediate student died after a lorry mowed him down. The incident took place at Balapur on Wednesday morning.

The victim identified as Adnan(18) a resident of Pahadishareef was going on a scooter. While overtaking the lorry, his vehicle skidded and the man came under the rear wheels of the lorry and was run over, said the police. He died on the spot.

The police booked a case and are investigating.

The body of Adnan was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X