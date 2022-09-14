Lorry mows down intermediate student in Hyd

Hyderabad: In a sad incident, an intermediate student died after a lorry mowed him down. The incident took place at Balapur on Wednesday morning.

The victim identified as Adnan(18) a resident of Pahadishareef was going on a scooter. While overtaking the lorry, his vehicle skidded and the man came under the rear wheels of the lorry and was run over, said the police. He died on the spot.

The police booked a case and are investigating.

The body of Adnan was shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.