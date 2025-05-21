  • Menu
Lufthansa Flight from Hyderabad Avoids Accident After Tire Issue

A Lufthansa flight from Hyderabad to Frankfurt safely landed after the pilot detected a technical issue with the front tire.

Lately, there have been a few flight accidents, which have made air travelers worried. Another scary moment happened on a Lufthansa flight going from Hyderabad to Frankfurt.

The front tire of the plane had a problem. Luckily, the pilot found the issue in time and safely brought the plane back to the ground. There were 160 people on the flight.

Because the pilot acted fast and smart, nothing bad happened. No one got hurt, and all the passengers were safe and relieved.

Now, officials are investing the same to ensure it doesn’t happen again.


