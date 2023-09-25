  • Menu
Madhapur Drugs Case: Film director Vasu Varma arrested

Film writer Manneri Prithvikrishna alias Diwakar and Pune-based event organizer Rahul Telore were arrested in June in the same case. The police arrested the duo on June 19 and seized 70 grams of cocaine from them

Hyderabad: Tollywood has recently been haunted by the drug case. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has arrested several others, including film financiers. Actor Navdeep was also questioned by the authorities in this case. It has recently come to light that the Madhapur police arrested the director Mantena Vasuvarma in the same case on the September 5.

Film writer Manneri Prithvikrishna alias Diwakar and Pune-based event organizer Rahul Telore were arrested in June in the same case. The police arrested the duo on June 19 and seized 70 grams of cocaine from them. As Vasuvarma's name also came to light in the investigation of the case, he was arrested on the 5th of this month. Police said that Mumbai-based Victor, who supplies drugs to them, is absconding.

