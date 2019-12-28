Madhapur: Use tech to improve lives of poor, exhorts Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Madhapur: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said technology has to be used to improve lives of the poor people.

Addressing the 34th Indian Engineering Conference at HICC here on Friday, the Governor advised the engineers and scientific community to work on protecting natural resources. She also exhorted them to work on new inventions for rapid development and appreciated efforts of the engineers at world level for development.

The Governor also called upon the engineers to protect natural resources. Stating that some 2 crore kilo liter sewage water was being produced in Maharashtra, she asked the engineers to use technology and ensure that sewage water can be shifted to agriculture for cultivation. She said when rapid technological changes are taking place across the globe, "it is time that our engineers rise to the occasion and work towards the cause of betterment of lives of people." She emphasised the need that engineers and engineering profession must be respected by the industry as well as general public for their valuable contributions to the society. In this connection, she aptly brought out a parallel between a doctor and an engineer.

A souvenir was released by her on the occasion.

The Governor said an engineer's role was vital in implementation of government programmes, which in turn helps eradicate poverty amongst the downtrodden and marginalised sections in the society as per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She felt happy that the Telangana government used indigenous technology in the construction of Kaleswaram and other irrigation projects that are being taken up by the State Govt.

She also emphasised the need to preserve natural resources. Sewerage water plants need to be modernised and pure water after treatment can be utilised for irrigation purposes.

T Anjaiah, Secretary of TSC chapter of IEI, and Dr G Rameshwar Rao, Chairman of IEI, explained the purpose of conducting the mega event to create a forum for engineers to exchange their knowledge, views and rich experience which in turn helps the country to progress in the field of engineering". Researchers, practitioners, scientists, technologists etc., would get immensely benefited by participating in such events.

As part of the event, memorial lectures, visionary talks, presentation of papers by experts in the field of engineering have been arranged. As many as 31 exhibition stalls highlighting the achievements of Telangana State Government have been showcased on this occasion.

V Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Legislative Affairs and Housing, who is an engineer by himself, said that he is aware of the activities and role of IEI in promoting the engineering faculty for betterment of society. He reminded the role and responsibility of engineers right from designing a product, until it reaches the end user. Cost effectiveness, less production cycle times, durability, sustainability and reliability are the parameters that need to be taken care while designing a product by an engineer. Taking the opportunity, he explained about the irrigation projects being taken up by Telangana government and construction of massive dwelling units for poor people.

Dr TM Gunaraja, president of IEI, explained about the genesis of IEI, its organisational structure, its role in promoting engineering for uplift of the country etc. He said that an MoU on strategic partnership was exchanged between CII and IEI to address important issues such as learning outcomes, life skills, employability and industry academia connects.