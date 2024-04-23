Madhavi complains to CEO against AIMIM chief

Hyderabad: The BJP Hyderabad LS candidate K Madhavi Latha on Monday lodged a complaint with State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

In the complaint, citing a video that surfaced on the net, Latha alleged that the AIMIM chief during his electioneering in Old City in a conversation with a “butcher” heard in the video encouraging him to continue his profession saying “kaatteraho” in Urdu, while expressing support for beef consumption with the phrase “beef zindabad.”

She reported that Asaduddin Owaisi’s comments in the video are “perceived as a direct endorsement of beef consumption, which may contradict the sentiments of a significant portion of the community. Such statements could be construed as an attempt to sway the sentiments of a particular community for electoral advantage.”

Earlier, in an interview with a news agency, she denied any wrongdoing after an FIR was filed against her following a manufactured video by the “dirty department” at behest of AIMIM on social media. She claimed that the AIMIM chief was scared after she had revealed several irregular dealings and land procurements of the party leaders in a national TV channel interview.

Latha, listing some incidents of AIMIM leaders and their kin involved in grabbing of Wakf properties, said, “AIMIM wanted to provoke the minority community by uploading fake videos as she would bring out all their wrong doings before people voting for AIMIM chief for the past 40 years.”