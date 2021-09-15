'Maha Ganapati' to be immersed at spot next year

Hyderabad: With controversies surrounding the immersion of Ganesh idols at Tank Bund, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi has decided to immerse the Maha Ganapati at the place where it is installed, from next year.

Samithi president S Sudarshan told The Hans India that from next year the Khairatabad Ganesh would be immersed at the place of installation. In the coming year the Maha Ganapati will be 70 ft tall. It will be made of clay. The Khairatabad Maha Ganapati is a major attraction for people during the ten-day Ganeshutsav, as they line up at the pandal. The High Court has imposed a ban on the immersion of PoP idols. The State government has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court challenging the HC order. The hearing is likely on Wednesday. The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi has declared that it was their right to follow traditions and customs and that it would take up immersion at Tank Bund only. This year the immersion will be held on September 19, on the occasion of Ananta Chaturdashi. Sudarshan said the committee members met on Tuesday and decided to have immersion at the pandal itself in the wake of restrictions by authorities.