Maha Kumbh Mela: Hyderabad Pilgrim Killed, Five Injured in Accident

A tragic accident occurred early Thursday morning when a car carrying six pilgrims from Hyderabad crashed into a truck on National Highway 44 in Balkonda, Nizamabad district, while en route to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. One pilgrim, identified as 25-year-old V Sampath Rana from Kongarakalan, lost his life, while five others from Uppuguda, Hyderabad, were injured.

The group had set off from Hyderabad on Wednesday for the religious event. According to reports, the car’s driver attempted to overtake a truck when the collision took place. Sampath suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other passengers sustained injuries. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with Ramesh, one of the injured, reported to be in critical condition. Sampath's body was sent to Armoor Government Hospital for an autopsy.

This incident follows another tragic crash earlier this week, where seven people from Hyderabad were killed and three others injured while returning from the Maha Kumbh Mela in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.