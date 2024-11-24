Maha people gave big victory to Mahayuti led by BJP: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that in Maharashtra, the financial capital of the country, even though the Congress party had done many kinds of false propaganda, the people there once again crowned the double-engine government under the leadership of Narendra Modi with the highest number of votes and seats.

Addressing the media on Saturday he said that the opposition alliance had got some benefit due to its false propaganda on the reservation and that injustice would be done to the Marathi people in the last parliament elections. But, in just a few months people understood the fact and gave a big success to the BJP alliance.

This is the first time that the Mahayuti alliance has achieved such a big victory since the elections that took place when Maharashtra and Gujarat were separated.

In the name of caste, language and religion, the Congress party has troubled people in many ways in the country. He charged that the Congress party is the cause of many kinds of losses in the country.

Holding the Constitution in hand, the leaders of the Congress party in Maharashtra spread venomous propaganda.

But the people did not believe the lies and lies of the Congress party. However, the Mahayuti alliance has won majority seats in SC and ST constituencies. Led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, we came to power for the third time with a huge majority in Maharashtra.

Besides winning the majority of votes and seats in the state of Goa, we came to power in Gujarat five consecutive times, in Haryana for the second time, in Maharashtra for the third time, in Madhya Pradesh several times, in Uttar Pradesh, in Uttarakhand for the second time, and in Assam for the second time.

We came to power for the third time after explaining to the people the development work done in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today the Congress party is limited to three states in the country. Limited to the states of Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh disguised in the name of guarantees. The Congress party, which won 44 seats in Maharashtra in the last election, this time contested with parties like Shiv Sena of Udhav’s faction but failed to win at least half of the seats.

He said that before the election results, the Congress party booked four special flights to transport their party MLAs. The Congress party has once again become a laughing stock in front of the people of the country. It has been proved that Uddhav Thackeray does not have the political legacy of Hon’ble Balasaheb Thackeray.

Some of the seats won by Uddhav Thackeray were not Shiv Sena votes.

They came in opposition to Shiv Sena. All the votes for the real Shiv Sena went to the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi.

The MLAs of that party turned against Uddhav Thackeray, who worked against the principles. Today the people of Maharashtra have also turned against that party, he added. In the recently held Jammu and Kashmir elections in the country, we gathered the support of the people with the highest number of seats. Once again the BJP government came with a maximum number of seats in Haryana.

It is a shame that the Congress leaders are criticising the tampering of EVMs without respecting the people’s decision. It has become routine for the Congress party to say that EVMs are good in the states where the Congress party won.