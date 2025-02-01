Maha rally by TG pvt colleges today

Hyderabad: The managements of private degree and post graduate colleges in Telangana will hold a ‘Maha Rally’ at Indira Park on Saturday to protest the State government’s inaction on long-pending fee reimbursement dues.

Members of the Telangana State Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association (TPDMA) pointed out that repeated appeals to the State government for the release of arrears, which have accumulated over the past three academic years, have gone unanswered.

Dr Suryanarayana Reddy, president, TPDMA, said that the colleges are struggling to cover daily expenses and facing severe financial hardship due to the outstanding dues. A previous bandh call was withdrawn after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who had assured them that the dues would be released to all colleges by December 20.